Connectome Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Connectome has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $134,214.66 and approximately $1.30 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00045192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00238482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

