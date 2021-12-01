CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

