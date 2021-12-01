CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.
Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
