Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Peter H. Fenton Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CFLT stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. 1,908,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

