Comparing Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.67 $47.18 million $5.55 9.62 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.01 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 17.85% 1.85% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

