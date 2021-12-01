Comparing Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16%

Dividends

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.82 $31.68 million $1.71 9.06

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

