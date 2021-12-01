Comparing Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 2.58 $20.41 million $4.12 9.20 Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.15 $528.90 million $5.72 12.46

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 29.67% 16.88% 1.34% Prosperity Bancshares 43.67% 8.47% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Level One Bancorp and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prosperity Bancshares 1 1 2 0 2.25

Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.13%. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Level One Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Level One Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

