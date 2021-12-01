Comparing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.50 billion 14.77 $568.87 million $6.88 49.34 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.62 -$350,000.00 $0.11 157.74

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Essex Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 5 9 0 2.53 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $338.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 31.27% 7.08% 3.41% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.14% 0.63%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

