Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

