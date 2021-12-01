Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.