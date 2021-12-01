CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.96 on Monday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

