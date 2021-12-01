Commodore Capital Lp Buys 2,922 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 2,922 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $15,837.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71.

On Friday, November 19th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 3,225 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

