Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.