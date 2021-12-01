Comerica Bank Sells 2,407 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of CTS worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTS opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

