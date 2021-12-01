Comerica Bank Invests $1.18 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,214,946. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

