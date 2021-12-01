Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $293.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

