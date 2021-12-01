Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

