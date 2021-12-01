Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 148,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,676,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

