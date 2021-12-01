Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $40.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 596.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 1,119,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,266. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

