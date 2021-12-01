Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 5th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.36.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

In other Collins Foods news, insider Drew O’Malley 74,005 shares of Collins Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.