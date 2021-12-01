Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 550 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

