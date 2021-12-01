Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 550 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.