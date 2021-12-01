Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 481,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.