Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.05. 177,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $416.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

