Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.35 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

