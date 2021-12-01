Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $445.60 and a 12-month high of $693.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.