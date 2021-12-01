Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.43 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

