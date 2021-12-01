Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

