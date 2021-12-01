CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $88,691,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

