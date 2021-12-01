CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.