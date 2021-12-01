Club Atletico Independiente Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $752,392.73 and approximately $137,476.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.