Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $186.72 and last traded at $188.01. Approximately 19,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,839,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.12.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,740 shares of company stock worth $118,586,435 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

