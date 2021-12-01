Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLPR shares. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

