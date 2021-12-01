Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $546.50

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 546.50 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 574242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Clinigen Group from GBX 886 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

