ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 11,000 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. ClearOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 1.22.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

