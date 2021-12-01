Clarius Group LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.