Clarius Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

