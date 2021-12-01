Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $295.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

