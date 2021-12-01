Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.78. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

