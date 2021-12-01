Clarius Group LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

