Clarius Group LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $693.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

