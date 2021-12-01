Clarius Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

