Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

