Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Citi Trends updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

