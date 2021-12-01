Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 62.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $709.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $732.20. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $571.17 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

