Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Cullinan Oncology worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,824 shares of company stock worth $3,762,482 in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGEM opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

