Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

