Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 138,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 616,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.