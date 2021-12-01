Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Cipher has a market cap of $106,481.15 and $6,684.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.00346968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.37 or 0.01352948 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

