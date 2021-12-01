Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 107549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

