Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 107549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)
Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
