Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.24.

NYSE:CIAN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Cian has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

