Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 1,047,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.1 days.
Chinasoft International stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
