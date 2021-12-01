Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in November

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 1,047,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.1 days.

Chinasoft International stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.